Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

