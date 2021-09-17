Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun Purchases 320,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 2,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

