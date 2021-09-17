Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun Purchases 320,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 2,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $16.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
