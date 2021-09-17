Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €282.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €264.55 ($311.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €258.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Linde has a 1 year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1 year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

