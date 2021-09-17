Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $6.05 on Friday, reaching $307.03. 15,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

