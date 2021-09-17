Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Linde by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN opened at $313.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $317.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

