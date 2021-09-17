Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 3.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Linde by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.42 and its 200 day moving average is $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

