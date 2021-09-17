Linear Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $196.66 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00140132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00800646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046026 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.