LinkEye Price Tops $0.0085 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $326,426.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00116720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00171039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.65 or 0.07247062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.91 or 1.00165750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.39 or 0.00818339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

