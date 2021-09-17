Litecoin (LTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.97 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $180.98 or 0.00380901 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.08 billion and approximately $3.97 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.