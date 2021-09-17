LivaNova PLC Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

