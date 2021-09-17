Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $85.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.96.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

