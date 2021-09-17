LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $397.57

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 397.57 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.24). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), with a volume of 2,266,134 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 396.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

