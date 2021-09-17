LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LXU stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.48. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

LSB Industries’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $197,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.