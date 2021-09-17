Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS LMGDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 27,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

