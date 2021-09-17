Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 131.5% in August

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the August 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,463.0 days.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$31.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDNF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

