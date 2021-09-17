Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

