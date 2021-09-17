MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 400 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

