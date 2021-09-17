Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFD opened at $9.69 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
