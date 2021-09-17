Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFD opened at $9.69 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

