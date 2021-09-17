Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $5.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,649.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 737,433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

M stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 401,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,352,949. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

