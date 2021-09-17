Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

