MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $6.33 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $684,187.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00005371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00175219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.84 or 0.07407640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.08 or 0.99961927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00853012 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

