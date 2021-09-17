Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 29.8%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY)’s stock price dropped 29.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.