Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 138 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.