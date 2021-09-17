Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,051,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,777,000 after acquiring an additional 196,939 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

