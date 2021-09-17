Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.59%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $206,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock worth $1,950,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

