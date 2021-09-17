Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

