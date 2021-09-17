Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

