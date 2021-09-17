Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

