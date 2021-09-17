Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MKTAY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. 11,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,555. Makita has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

