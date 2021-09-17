Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MKTAY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. 11,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,555. Makita has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

