Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.62.

MPC stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

