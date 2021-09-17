Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

