Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 210 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

