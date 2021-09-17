Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

