Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Financial Comparison

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 2.86 -$14.05 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 4.92 $92.10 million $0.24 118.79

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marin Software and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Playtika beats Marin Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

