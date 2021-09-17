Mark G. Merrill Sells 3,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $982.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

