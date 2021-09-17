MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $459.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $427.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.88. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $420.79 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.