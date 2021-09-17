MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00129704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045100 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

