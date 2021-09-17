Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get Markforged alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 803,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,445. Markforged has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.