Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $313,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,218.81 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,239.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.