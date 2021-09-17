Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $225,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 1,041.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

NYSE SE opened at $342.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.89. Sea Limited has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

