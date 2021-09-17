Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

