Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00128787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 949,881,309 coins and its circulating supply is 492,856,153 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.