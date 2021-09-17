Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MNP opened at GBX 413.75 ($5.41) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 428.47 ($5.60). The company has a market cap of £355.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.