Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MNP opened at GBX 413.75 ($5.41) on Friday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a one year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 428.47 ($5.60). The company has a market cap of £355.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
