Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

