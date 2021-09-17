Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $70.19 on Friday. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

