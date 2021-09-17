Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.