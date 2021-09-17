Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.37.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

