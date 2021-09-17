Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,831 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 445,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 16th, Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26.

On Thursday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25.

On Thursday, July 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63.

MDLA stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLA. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Medallia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 513,892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,010,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

