Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Medical Properties Trust worth $85,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

