Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.